Ypres Rally likely to join WRC 2022 schedule

It has been rumoured that the Ypres Rally in Belgium could soon be added to the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship calendar after representatives from the event organisation spoke whit Belgian newspaper Les Sports.

If the rally does take place in this year’s calendar, it will be held either in August or September and according to the news article the FIA and the WRC Promoter will give a go-head for a continuation after the 2021 edition.

Before the organiser can sign the contracts, it is required that the Wallonne region and the Belgian federation continue to be financiers of the project, when these agreements are secured, the organiser can sign the agreement with the WRC Promoter.

The most likely date for it to be held at is 18-21 August and for this year’s edition if it’s given a go, the rally won’t take part on the legendary Spa-Francorchamps race circuit as Formula 1 will be racing there the following weekend.

