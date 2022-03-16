“I think we’re looking at a very tight battle” – Sebastian Vettel

Ahead of the 2022 season opener this weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit, both Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team drivers, Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, are expecting an exceptionally tight battle this season between all the teams.

Four-Time World Champion Sebastian Vettel, has seen plenty of regulation changes during his long career in Formula 1, none however are likely to have been as different as the ones which have taken place ahead of this season. This weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, will give the German his first chance to race the brand-new generation of Formula 1 car.

With his wealth of experience, Vettel may adjust to racing the new cars better than some of the younger drivers, nevertheless he is very excited for the long season ahead.

“These new Formula One cars are so incredibly different to their predecessors. We’ve spent the past weeks learning as much about them as we can and I’m looking to racing a ground-effect car for the first time this weekend. Everything is new in Formula One and I think we’re looking at a very tight battle, and some very close gaps, between all the teams. There’s a lot to play for – and that’s F1 at its best.”

“This weekend is a real step into the unknown” – Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll like every other driver in the field, is entering somewhat of an unknown this weekend. A strong start to the season will be key for the Canadian, if he is wanting to push himself into the top ten of the Drivers’ Championship.

Stroll is excited for the step into the unknown, the Canadian is looking forward to being back behind the wheel of the AMR22.

“We may have just finished testing in Bahrain, but this weekend is a real step into the unknown, which is so exciting. I can’t wait to jump into the AMR22 and begin to find out where we are relative to the other teams. We’ll be learning every lap of the season and I’m expecting an intense development race this year. For a driver, it’s awesome to play your part in such a big season of change.”