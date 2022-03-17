Formula 1

Nico Hulkenberg to Replace Covid-19 Positive Sebastian Vettel

Credit: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

The drama has well and truly begun before the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix for the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team, after Sebastian Vettel tested positive for Covid-19. The German will be replaced by fellow German and Aston Martin Reserve Driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Vettel will not take part in any of the season opening weekend, with Hulkenberg to replace his compatriot starting from Free Practice 1 at the Bahrain International Circuit.

It will be Hulkenberg’s first-time racing in Formula 1 since replacing Lance Stroll at the Eifel GP in 2020, after the Canadian tested positive for Covid-19.

Whilst it is a great opportunity for Hulkenberg, Sebastian Vettel will be highly disappointed to be missing the start of a new and exciting season, hopefully a speedy recovery will allow Vettel back into the AMR22 soon.

