Randstad Italia to Remain as Official AlphaTauri HR Partner

Scuderia AlphaTauri announced last Monday that Randstad Italia, the global leader in HR services, would remain as the team’s official HR Partner for at least the next three seasons. As part of the extension between the pair, the Randstad logo will appear on the drivers’ race suits, team members’ clothing and on the AT03 for the Italian, Dutch and Miami Grand Prix’s.

Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. Both companies strive to nurture young and exciting talent through the Formula Future Programme, which the pair will be continuing. The programme covers technical, scientific and engineering disciplines, all aimed at careers in Formula 1. In 2021, over 3000 candidates applied to join the Formula Future programme and 41 of those were selected to participate. Following the completion of the programme 90% of these employees then went on to join Scuderia AlphaTauri on a permanent basis.

Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal, Franz Tost, is very pleased that the partnership has been extended, especially with the expertise that Randstad provide.

“We’re pleased to be extending our partnership with Randstad. Having their expertise on-board for a further three seasons is very beneficial to us, as we continue to work closely together across a variety of HR projects, including the Formula Future programme. This joint venture has been a big accomplishment for the partnership so far, as we have been able to select, train and develop young talents to help grow our team and we hope to continue its success as we work together in the upcoming seasons.”

Marco Ceresa, Group CEO Randstad Italy, are equally delighted to see the deal between the pair continue until at least the end of 2024, Ceresa is hopeful that the pair will continue to achieve great things with each other.

“We are delighted to renew our partnership with Scuderia AlphaTauri, with whom we share values such as results orientation, the promotion of talent, the drive for innovation and the constant effort to achieve success at work. In recent years, we have been thrilled by the successes achieved by the team; in the coming seasons, our logo will also be on the cars of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda in three Grands Prix but – ideally – we will be at Scuderia AlphaTauri’s side every day, to race and win challenges on the track as well as in the many training projects in which we are allied”.