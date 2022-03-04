Rick Parfitt Jr. ready to rock with switch to Team HARD. Racing for 2022 BTCC season

Set for his second full season in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC), Rick Parfitt Jr will join Team HARD. Racing and will switch to the title winning Infiniti Q50 after the popular driver teased fans all post season about his possible destination.

Some expected Parfitt to return to British GT where he had most of his prior success but after posting a picture of his race licence for the season, the Tony Gilham ran squad announced the move on Friday afternoon.

Racing under the Upton Steel with Team HARD. Racing banner, the 47-year-old will return to rear-wheel drive after his success in British GT and after testing the car during pre-season which eagle eyed fans spotted on his Instagram, he has put pen to paper.

“I couldn’t be happier to have signed with Upton Steel with Team HARD Racing,” he said. “The team clearly shares my passion for putting on a show, but at the same time is hugely focused on delivering consistent results.

“The return to rear-wheel drive will be a quick re-learning process for me, but I was lucky enough to drive the car a few weeks ago and I felt comfortable immediately.

“The team has a real energy and enthusiasm about it and I hope that I can reward them, my sponsors and supporters with a strong haul of points across the season, but most of all I’m really looking forward to seeing all the BTCC fans again!”

He joins the other two Laser Tools Racing Infiniti entries ran by Aiden Moffat and Dexter Patterson but are based out of Team HARD with Jack Goff and Aron Taylor-Smith already confirmed for their return in the CUPRA Leon alongside two TBA entries.

Team Hard boss Tony Gilham added: “It’s fantastic to have Rick join our ranks for the 2022 season driving our third and final Infiniti Q50.

“Rick had a solid debut campaign last season in machinery completely new to him. This year, he moves back into a rear-wheel drive car and what better car than a championship-winning one?

“His British GT championships highlight his potential to mix it with the best this series has to offer, and I have no doubt he will be fighting further up the field in this campaign.”