IMSA

Risi Competizione Return to Twelve Hours of Sebring

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: RISI Competizione/BurnsGroup PR

For the first time since 2018, the Texas-based Risi Competizione Ferrari team will be racing at the Twelve Hours of Sebring. The team will be competing in the GTD Pro class with Italians Davide Rigon and Eddie Cheever III, plus Brazilian Daniel Serra. Rigon and Serra piloted the team’s #62 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo to a second-place finish at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.

All three drivers will be returning to Sebring, with Serra having competed at the track twice and Rigon and Cheever III each with one race there under their belts. Both Rigon and Serra are Ferrari Competizione GT Factory drivers and Eddie Cheever III is the son of former F1 driver Eddie Cheever. Cheever recently ran the 12 Hours of Dubai in a similar Ferrari with AF Corse.

RISI Drivers Davide Rigon (left) and Daniel Serra (right) Credit: RISI Competizione/Burns Group PR

The team is hopeful for a good result come race weekend, with team principal Giuseppe Risi remarking, “We have a great deal of history at Sebring, including three victories. Returning to a track we have experienced much success over the years certainly gets everyone excited. It will be a big weekend with the WEC (World Endurance Championship) teams competing on Friday and our 12-hour race on Saturday.”

Share
6 posts

About author
Hi, I'm Seth and I am an amateur racer/driver. I love Miatas and anything auto racing-related.
Articles
Related posts
IMSA

NTE/SSR Confirm Llarena and Conwright for Twelve Hours of Sebring Driver

By
1 Mins read
Mateo Llarena joins Jaden Conwright and Don Yount to pilot the #42 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 at the Twelve Hours of Sebring.
IMSA

Bill Auberlen set for race 500 with BMW

By
1 Mins read
Bill Auberlen has remained loyal to BMW throughout his racing career after signing with them in 1996, next weekend he will make his 500th race start in a BMW when he takes to the grid at Sebring.
IMSA

Riley Motorsports secure services of Kay van Berlo for IMSA Endurance Cup

By
1 Mins read
Riley Motorsports get the band back together for the remaining three races of the IMSA Endurance Cup as Kay van Berlo returns to the #74 Ligier JS P320 LMP3 car.