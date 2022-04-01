Off Road

Many get stuck, Menzies gets pole for San Felipe 250

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Bryce Menzies

Qualifying in racing means one has to be quicker than quicksand, though the latter might have been taken too literally in San Felipe. Friday’s qualifying for the SCORE International San Felipe 250 was plagued by multiple drivers’ cars being stuck in a particularly fine silt that covered a section of the course; such a predicament was especially concerning for two-wheel drive vehicles that could not pull themselves out, leading to delays as crews worked to extract them.

SCORE eventually tweaked the track to bypass the hazard, and by the end of the session, defending race winner Bryze Menzies was the fastest of seventy-five.

Menzies’ Trophy Truck had a lead of nearly five minutes over second-placed Justin Lofton. He won the 2021 edition to begin that year’s SCORE World Desert Challenge on a strong note, and also won the Baja 400 before finishing eighth overall in the WDC and TT classes. Lofton, who edged out the McMillin family for second, hopes to rebound from 2021’s race where he finished fortieth.

“Stoked that the work we’ve been putting in is starting to convey results,” Lofton wrote on Instagram; he was on the pole for the Mint 400 two weeks ago. Kyle Jergensen, who won the Mint, was seventh.

Rob MacCachren, the defending Trophy Truck champion and Baja 1000 winner, was one of the soft surface’s victims when his practice lap abruptly ended with his truck digging into the sand. The incident came moments after he had encountered Steve Strobel‘s Trophy Truck also embedded into the ground, and resulted in a lengthy delay to allow workers to pull them out. MacCachren qualified sixteenth overall and twelfth in his class.

“The track was absolutely torn up, extremely soft and silty,” commented Luke McMillin who qualified third. “After seeing the practice lap, we just wanted to get through with the truck in one piece.”

Gustavo Vildosola Ramos was the quickest among the five Trophy Trucks Legends entries. Driving alongside Ricky Johnson, Vildosola concurred with others on the track issues by noting the silt made it difficult for “traction and engine power to be put on the ground”Conner McMullen and Ryan Hancock respectively led the Class 1 and Trophy Truck Spec classes.

Four drivers failed to set a time: Alan AmpudiaJonathan BrenthelJ.P. Gomez, and Pierce Herbst. Ampudia had an especially difficult day as his Trophy Truck rolled on the practice lap before doing so again on his qualifying run after the steering broke on an awkward landing.

It has been an unusual start to the 2022 SCORE World Desert Challenge, as teams worked against fuel shortages and other predicaments. During pre-running ahead of qualifying, a non-participating Class 1600 car was testing in the area turned around and was impacted by a pre-running four-seat vehicle in the side at around the course’s seventy-eighth mile. The 1600’s 38-year-old driver Francisco Paul Alarcón was killed while 40-year-old passenger Noé Quintanar suffered injuries.

The 35th annual San Felipe 250 will commence on Saturday at 6 AM local time for the Moto and Quad divisions, while the four-wheel classes begin at 10 AM. Riders and drivers will have fifteen hours to complete the 277-mile (445.78 km) course.

Qualifying results (top 5 per class)

Full results, including overall, are available at the SCORE International website.

Trophy Truck

PositionNumberDriverTimeMargin
17Bryce Menzies6:10.408Leader
241Justin Lofton6:15.001+ 4.593
383Luke McMillin6:15.302+ 4.894
431Andrew McMillin6:15.652+ 5.244
523Dan McMillin6:29.799+ 19.391

Trophy Truck Legends

PositionNumberDriverTimeMargin
121LGustavo Vildosola Ramos6:38.655Leader
237LRolf Helland6:56.614+ 17.959
385LClay Lawrence8:25.554+ 1:47.899
461LDavid Payne8:41.486+ 2:02.631
529LJim Anderson40:29.492+ 33:09.837

Trophy Truck Spec

PositionNumberDriverTimeMargin
1228Ryan Hancock6:24.825Leader
2200Jason McNeil6:34.047+ 9.222
3272Dustin Grabowski6:39.866+ 15.041
4204Christopher Polvoorde6:43.852+ 19.027
5258Justin Davis6:48.844+ 24.019

Class 1

PositionNumberDriverTimeMargin
1140Conner McMullen6:49.219Leader
262Brendan Gaughan7:22.643+ 1:03.424
3110Jeff Blanchard9:53.632+ 3:04.413
Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Share
1504 posts

About author
Justin is a History major at San Jose State University and lifelong racing fan who has worked for The Checkered Flag since 2018. His coverage mainly focuses on NASCAR, the Stadium Super Trucks, and off-road series like Extreme E, Great American Shortcourse, and SCORE International. He also dabbles in other disciplines such as IndyCar, rallycross, and sports cars. Due to his ongoing technical issues with the email system, inquiries intending to receive a response should be submitted via Twitter DMs.
Articles
Related posts
Nitro RallycrossOff RoadRallycross

Nitro Rallycross Reveals Global Calendar for the 2022-23 Season

By
3 Mins read
NRX has detailed the schedule for the 2022-2023 season where the series goes global, racing in countries spanning from England to Saudi Arabia.
Off Road

Prodrive unveils Hunter off-road hypercar

By
2 Mins read
The Prodrive Hunter is modelled after the Bahrain Raid Xtreme car that Sébastien Loeb drove in January’s Dakar Rally, except it is faster, more powerful, and street legal.
Off Road

Kyle Jergensen wins maiden Mint 400 in attrition-filled affair

By
7 Mins read
In an Unlimited race that saw the lead change hands due to vehicle problems multiple times, Kyle Jergensen seized the opportunity to win his first overall Mint 400 alongside Shawn Shanks.