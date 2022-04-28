PCI Race Radios donates 100 radios to Ukrainian Army, racer David Caspino leads relief efforts

Many motorsport figures, teams, and associations around the world have contributed to relief efforts in Ukraine in the two months since Russia began its invasion of the country. For off-road racer David Caspino, he is delivering his support firsthand.

In March, Caspino spent two weeks in Ukraine on a humanitarian mission with the Little Angels Project, including bringing over $60,000 USD in goods like body armour and insulin. He also worked as a combat medic, a position he previously served in the United States Army, and taught battlefield medicine to the populace during curfews. He transported 401 refugees to Poland via van in an effort supported by the Red Cross; much of those he brought were at risk of sex trafficking, such as teenage girls and orphans. Such a task, although certainly stressful as it entails navigating around treacherous war-torn roads, was perhaps fitting for Caspino as a longtime SCORE International desert competitor.

He returned to America after hitting a land mine and suffering back injuries. Despite the setback, he intends to return on 1 May and launched a GoFundMe to raise more money.

“It’s very rewarding and very fulfilling, but it’s pretty crazy,” Caspino told The Willits News on 22 March.

On Wednesday, PCI Race Radios—an official partner of SCORE International—announced it will donate 100 two-way VHF (very high frequency) radios to the Ukrainian Army and Territorial Defense Forces, the latter of which includes a unit for foreign volunteers like his fellow Americans, with Caspino overseeing their delivery. In a Facebook post made last Tuesday, Caspino stressed a need for Individual First Aid Kits, while off-road racing shop SDHQ Motorsports chipped in stickers and apparel; Caspino quipped on Instagram that he believes “kids in Ukraine love stickers more than Baja kids.”

“PCI is proud to help support David in his humanitarian efforts and has donated 100 VHF radios for him to take over there with him,” reads a statement from the company. “Follow his journey on Facebook and reach out to him if you would like to donate any supplies. Thank you David for your efforts, you are truly a hero, be safe over there.”

In more peaceful times, Caspino has raced in SCORE International’s Classes 1/2-1600 and 6. He and co-driver Jason Ruane dominated the 2010 Class 6 season when they won their category in all five races, including the legendary Baja 1000, three years after Caspino won the Class 1/2-1600 title. In both years, he received the Rod Hall SCORE Milestone Award for completing every race mile.