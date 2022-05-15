Cook breaks down BMW dominance to seal Race One win at Brands Hatch Indy

Josh Cook broke down the initial dominance on the grid of the BMW’s spearheaded by Colin Turkington to seal the opening race of the day at Brands Hatch Indy and Round Four of the 2022 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC)

The Rich Energy BTC Racing Honda produced a stellar drive as he bided his time as the BMW resolve started to die down with greasy conditions due to the wet weather at the Kent circuit proving a challenge for some.

Turkington and teammate Jake Hill squabbled to begin the race but Cook took the scalp of Stephen Jelley who faded the most going down to 20th by the end of the race.

From there, he went off track which allowed Jelley the position back but on Lap Seven, he returned into third ahead of the Leicester driver and by the half way point, Hill’s struggles were evident as he ran wide at Clearways allowing Cook back into second and a simple pass five laps later allowed him through into the lead.

He potentially had to battle Jake Hill again but despite disposing of Turkington, the ROKiT MB Motorsport driver went through the gravel on Paddock Hill Bend to deny any late chance as he slipped down into fourth.

This allowed championship leader, Tom Ingram and NAPA Racing UK‘s Dan Cammish to benefit to complete the podium as Hill and Turkington had to settle for fourth and fifth.

Another story came from seventh placed Rory Butcher who went off the track on the formation lap due to his slicks not being warmed up but as soon as they did, he hung around on the lead lap and stormed through the field in a quite stellar drive potentially heading towards the leaders if he had a few more laps.

Similar can be said for Ash Sutton with the defending champion finishing ninth after a terrible qualifying by his own admission sitting 18th and now he will get to attack towards the front in Race Two.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 1 – Brands Hatch Indy

1. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing 52.218s

2. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +0.802s

3. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +4.209s

4. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +5.037s

5. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +7.691s

6. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +10.120s

7. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +10.848s

8. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +11.670s

9. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +12.509s

10. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +14.385s

11. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +15.034s

12. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +15.344s

13. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +15.459s

14. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +16.222s

15. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +17.661s

16. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +19.664s

17. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +20.553s

18. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +28.181s

19. Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +28.884s

20. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +29.631s

21. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +34.740s

22. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +35.759s

23. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +35.985s

24. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +36.219s

25. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +36.748s

26. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +40.999s

27. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +47.763s

28. Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +48.505s

29. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +1 Lap