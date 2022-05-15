BTCC

Cook breaks down BMW dominance to seal Race One win at Brands Hatch Indy

Jakob Ebrey Photography
Josh Cook - Rich Energy BTC Racing - Photo - Jakob Ebrey Photography

Josh Cook broke down the initial dominance on the grid of the BMW’s spearheaded by Colin Turkington to seal the opening race of the day at Brands Hatch Indy and Round Four of the 2022 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC)

The Rich Energy BTC Racing Honda produced a stellar drive as he bided his time as the BMW resolve started to die down with greasy conditions due to the wet weather at the Kent circuit proving a challenge for some.

Turkington and teammate Jake Hill squabbled to begin the race but Cook took the scalp of Stephen Jelley who faded the most going down to 20th by the end of the race.

From there, he went off track which allowed Jelley the position back but on Lap Seven, he returned into third ahead of the Leicester driver and by the half way point, Hill’s struggles were evident as he ran wide at Clearways allowing Cook back into second and a simple pass five laps later allowed him through into the lead.

He potentially had to battle Jake Hill again but despite disposing of Turkington, the ROKiT MB Motorsport driver went through the gravel on Paddock Hill Bend to deny any late chance as he slipped down into fourth.

This allowed championship leader, Tom Ingram and NAPA Racing UK‘s Dan Cammish to benefit to complete the podium as Hill and Turkington had to settle for fourth and fifth.

Another story came from seventh placed Rory Butcher who went off the track on the formation lap due to his slicks not being warmed up but as soon as they did, he hung around on the lead lap and stormed through the field in a quite stellar drive potentially heading towards the leaders if he had a few more laps.

Similar can be said for Ash Sutton with the defending champion finishing ninth after a terrible qualifying by his own admission sitting 18th and now he will get to attack towards the front in Race Two.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 1 – Brands Hatch Indy  

1. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing 52.218s 
2. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +0.802s    
3. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +4.209s  
4. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +5.037s 
5. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +7.691s  
6. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +10.120s  
7. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +10.848s  
8. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +11.670s  
9. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +12.509s  
10. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +14.385s  
11. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +15.034s  
12. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +15.344s  
13. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +15.459s  
14. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +16.222s  
15. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +17.661s   
16. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +19.664s  
17. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +20.553s  
18. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +28.181s 
19. Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +28.884s 
20. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +29.631s 
21. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +34.740s  
22. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +35.759s  
23. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +35.985s  
24. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +36.219s  
25. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +36.748s  
26. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +40.999s  
27. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +47.763s  
28. Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +48.505s         
29. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +1 Lap  

