Lebbon and Elite take first GB3 win in Race 2 at Silverstone

Tom Lebbon won the second GB3 Championship race at Silverstone, to give himself and Elite Motorsport their first win in their second season in the Championship.

Joel Granfors started from pole for the second time, ahead of Lebbon and Luke Browning.

Everyone made it through Copse cleanly, before Lebbon got past Granfors into Maggotts.

Max Esterson held station in fourth place, while McKenzy Cresswell‘s Chris Dittmann Racing car began to smoke exiting The Loop on Lap 1.

Alex Connor made his way up the inside of John Bennett into Brooklands on Lap 2 to go into P11, but the Elite Motorsport driver took the place back a lap later.

The positions stayed largely the same from Lap 3 onwards as the field began to spread out, with Lebbon pulling away from Granfors and Browning, themselves building a gap to Esterson.

Javier Sagrera defended robustly against Cresswell into Copse on Lap 5, and the British driver may be unimpressed as Sagrera looked to move twice on the National pit straight.

Cresswell then fell down the order as he came into the pits at the end of the lap to retire.

Granfors began to close the gap, but Lebbon managed to hold on for his first win in the GB3 Championship.

Granfors followed him home, ahead of Luke Browning, Max Esterson and Callum Voisin.

Roberto Faria followed in sixth, with James Hedley, Matthew Rees, John Bennett and Alex Connor rounding out the top ten.

GB3 Silverstone Race 2 Results: