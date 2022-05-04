McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “A new track always poses great opportunities”

Andreas Seidl says it is great to see the FIA Formula 1 World Championship head to the city of Miami for the first time this weekend and add to the ‘vast sporting legacy’ the city already has.

For the first time, Formula 1 will race around the Miami International Autodrome that surrounds the Hard Rock Stadium, although Seidl, the Team Principal of the McLaren F1 Team, admits that racing at a new venue poses many challenges to the team as they arrive without any data to base their set-ups on.

He knows the initial sessions on Friday will be important to gather that missing data and develop the car to suit the newest venue on the Formula 1 calendar.

After the highs of Lando Norris’ podium finish in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Seidl is excited by the opportunities that could present themselves to the team in Miami, and he hopes that both Norris and Daniel Ricciardo can enjoy the weekend and bring home a good haul of points for McLaren.

“Welcome to Miami!” said Seidl. “A new track always poses great opportunities, and the circuit looks like an exciting one.

“The temporary track seems to have a permanent feel, with some small undulations, fast pace and it has been designed with some good overtaking opportunities, enhanced further by these new regulation cars.

“New tracks also come with some challenges, such as lack of data, so we’re looking forward to getting out there and gathering these valuable insights. Whilst we still have a long way to go, we can continue to build on the good performances of the last few races.

“It’s great to see F1 become part of the city’s vast sporting legacy. Going to places such as this can only benefit our sport, so it’s great to be able to reach even more fans and continue to grow the papaya family stateside.

“The team always enjoy US races with their great atmosphere and brilliant fans. Let’s go racing!”