Miami International Autodrome Nears Completion

Ahead of next weekend’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix, the Miami International Autodrome is nearing its completion with ninety-five percent of the venue ready for the event.

The building process on the 5.41km circuit only began in April last year, meaning the venue has been built in just over a year; the final layer of asphalt was only laid in March. The main work which remains to be built at the venue is to the temporary infrastructures, which represent the final piece of the puzzle before the venue is complete. As well as this, the finishing touches are being applied to other buildings, such as the Pit Building, Garages and Race Control Tower. All kerbs are being freshly painted and the temporary barriers are finally being fitted.

CEO of the Miami Grand Prix, Richard Cregan, is very pleased with how the whole building process has gone, he can’t wait for the drivers to get to experience the circuit.

“We’re in the final stages of this incredible circuit that will host the first-ever Formula 1 race in Miami. We are delighted with the progress we have made and it’s a huge credit to the hard work of the team here in Miami, in consultation with both Formula 1 and the FIA to get this circuit finished in a tight timeline. We have tried to create a track that drivers love to race on and a campus that offers unique, best-in-class fan experiences; and we can’t wait for the first weekend in May to be here.”

Credit: Formula 1

The circuit has been built in Miami Gardens, within the campus of the Hard Rock Stadium. The stadium is the home of NFL team, the Miami Dolphins. The circuit which consists of nineteen corners looks set to be a thrilling one, it will be another venue which has three DRS zones. These DRS zones will be found on the three straights at the venue, the longest being 1.28km in length.

Simulations of the circuit have proven insightful, with drivers looking likely to be at full-throttle for fifty-eight percent of the lap, with a top-speed of 320km/h. The circuit has been formulated by Clive Owen’s Apex Circuit Design Company but has kept in communication with both Formula 1 and the FIA. A fun-fact about the newest track to the sport, is that it will have the most pedestrian bridges on the calendar; fourteen bridges will be accessible to pedestrians across the weekend.

Cregan who has worked on a number of venues in the past, believes he’s “never seen” as much effort put into a venue, highlighting the amount of work that has gone into perfecting the Miami International Autodrome.

“There has been no compromise on any aspect of the circuit design or quality of construction. In my experience of working with new venues over the years, I’ve never seen as much effort on perfecting the surface of the track as we have done in Miami. Everything was exactly per the design, and everyone involved in construction has done an incredible job.”