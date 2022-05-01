Sergio Pérez Takes Part in ‘Race to Miami’ as Anticipation Builds

Ahead of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, Sergio Pérez was sent on a sensational road trip, from New York to Florida. The Mexican driver became the first person to drive a Formula 1 car around the newly-built circuit ahead of the Grand Prix on May 6-8.

Red Bull are well-known for putting on incredible events for fans across the world, with Pérez distinctively remembering when Daniel Ricciardo drove a Formula 1 car across the Golden Gate Bridge.

The newest Red Bull road-trip, saw Pérez navigate his way from New York to Miami, with a little help from some sporting-guests along the way. These special guests included barefoot water-skier Parks Bonifay and Miami Dolphins player Byron Jones.

The ‘Race to Miami’ was Pérez’ first Red Bull road trip in the championship winning RB7, the Mexican loved every single second of his American adventure.

“I loved taking part in my first Red Bull road trip, I remember seeing the one of Daniel crossing the Golden Gate Bridge and never thought I would get the chance to be part of it. I think Miami is the perfect place for Formula One, it’s a very fun city and there’s a good energy there. The track is looking awesome and I can’t wait to see all the fans there. Austin always feels like a home race for me and I think Miami will be similar.”

You can find Pérez’ ‘Race to Miami’ in the video below: