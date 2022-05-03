FIA World Rally Championship

WATCH: Ogier Back in the GR Yaris Rally1 on Tuesday's Pre-Event Test

Credit: Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Last week it was confirmed the eight-time WRC champion Sébastien Ogier would return for his second outting in the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship at Rally de Portugal on 19-22 May, a rally that he has won five times before, including the maiden win in 2010.

Throughout the past couple of days the teams have completed their usual pre-event tests and on Tuesday Ogier joined Toyota Gazoo Racing on for the team’s pre-event testing in Portugal for the first time since Rallye Monte-Carlo.

Some local videographers have been out on the stage where the team have carried out the Tuesday’s test. The video is showcasing the first run for Ogier on gravel in the new Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 machine.

The reigning champion have said that he was excited to return to a WRC car after three months away, which is his longest rally break of the career so far.

“I’m quite excited to go in the test now, maybe in my last two seasons, sometimes going to tests was getting a bit more – not boring but more – annoying, like sometimes I was not super motivated to go even though I was always working hard on these days because I knew they were extremely important for the performance. Now I can say I am more motivated to go ahead because it’s been a long time and lot of new things to learn again.” Ogier said.

