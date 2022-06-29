2022 World Rallycross Opening Event Delayed To End Of July

The first round of the 2022 FIA World Rallycross Championship will not take place as planned this weekend (02/03 July). The launch of the all-new all-electric era of World RX was scheduled to be part of the ‘Magic Weekend’ at Höljes in Sweden. The season opener will now take place nearly a month later than planned at the legendary Nurbürgring in Germany.

The announcement was made on the FIA website following the second meeting in 2022 of the World Motor Sport Council in Paris. According to the FIA website, the reason cited for the delay is “the long lead time for the delivery of certain components to assemble the cars” as the sport switches over from internal combustion into the new RX1e category. The new cars will produce the equivalent of 680bhp and will achieve 0-60mph in 1.8 seconds. However, fans will have to wait for almost a month before they get chance to see these new beasts in action.

An additional round has been added to the championship to keep the total number of rounds at six. The season finale will now take place at the end of October at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Anton Marklund, championship leader in the Euro RX1 series, will race at Höljes this weekend. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

The ‘Magic Weekend’ will still go ahead this weekend as a round of the hotly contested FIA European Rallycross Championship, where championship leader Anton Marklund will take on reigning champion Andreas Bakkerud and four-time World RX Champion Johan Kristoffersson. While fans will be disappointed by the no-show from World RX, they can still be sure of a very competitive and entertaining weekend of rallycross, with racing in the Euro RX1, RX3, and RX2e series all taking place.

Date Country Venue 30‐31 July Germany Nürburgring 13‐14 June Norway Hell‐Lanke 03‐04 September (DH) Latvia Riga 17-18 September (DH) Portugal Montalegre 08-09 October (DH) Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 29-30 October Spain* Barcelona The newly revised 2022 FIA World Rallycross calendar.

DH denotes double-header