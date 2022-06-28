“Silverstone has some good and bad memories for me” – Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher will be hoping to finally score his first ever Formula 1 point this weekend, at the famous British Grand Prix.

The young German was forced into retirement last time out in Canada, after suffering from an unfortunate reliability issue. This weekend marks the start of a crazy month for the championship, with four races taking place in July before the summer break.

As part of this weekend, families of those who work for the Haas F1 Team are going to the event, meaning that Schumacher will get to meet the families of his mechanics for the first-ever time.

“It’s great for the team as it also marks the week where all their families come to visit which is something I’m looking forward to as we didn’t get the chance last year because of COVID. I will get to meet every single family which is going to be nice. Silverstone has some good and bad memories for me but it always treated me well so I’m excited to go there and it marks the start of all the European races that are coming, which is nice as it means we all have a bit more time without so many flyaways.”

Schumacher is excited to drive the VF22 around the Silverstone International Circuit, where it’s yet to be seen whether the new cars will be able to go through the Maggotts and Becketts complex even faster than before. The German driver is fully prepared for what he expects to be a “fun” weekend.

“These new cars are known for getting an increase in downforce, the quicker they go so that means usually that the quicker corners should behave a bit differently compared to last year. Therefore, that section with Maggotts and Becketts I’m sure will be quite fascinating to drive in these new cars. If it will be quicker, I don’t know just because of the added weight of these cars, but nonetheless I’m sure it’s going to be fun and the bouncing and porpoising won’t be as effective as in Baku.”

“The circuit is of course a classic” – Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen like his team-mate had a disappointing race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, after finishing last of the running drivers. The Dane has put the recent round well behind him, as he sets his eyes on the “classic” British GP.

“It feels good. It’s the home race of Formula 1 in many ways, it’s a very traditional race and it’s an awesome track as well. The circuit is of course a classic so it’s always great to go there and I’m looking forward to it again.”

Despite no flyaway races in July, back-to-back doubleheaders will put the entire Haas team under immense pressure. Magnussen is aware of the difficulties his team are about to face, however, the Danish driver is actually quite looking forward to having so much time driving.

“It’s going to be a hard month for the team – especially the mechanics. For drivers, it’s a walk in the park so it’s not something that I’m dreading at all, I’m actually looking forward to it. If you have a bad race, you go straight into the next one and also because they’re in Europe, it just feels so much easier. You can travel to the race on Thursday morning and for a lot of people they’re home on Sunday night. It feels easier than having two races in Asia in one month let’s say.”