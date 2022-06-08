Formula 1

“This is a special race for me” – Sebastian Vettel

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

Sebastian Vettel is extremely excited for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, after the four-time World Champion took a famous podium at the Baku City Circuit last season.

It was Vettel’s best drive of 2021, the German made the most of others mistakes and secured his first and currently only podium for the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team.

Whilst a repeat of his second-place finish seems incredibly unlikely, the streets of Baku always produce shocks and surprises. Nevertheless, the German is “ready to get back” to Azerbaijan.

“It’s great to be back at Baku. It has been one year since I took my first podium with Aston Martin at this track, so this is a special race for me. It will be interesting to see how the new cars adapt to the circuit, especially with the mix of fast and slow speeds around the straights and tight corners, but I am ready to get back out in Azerbaijan.”

“I’m excited to see how we can perform” – Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll on the other hand had a horrific race in Baku last season, after crashing incredibly heavily down the main-straight. The Canadian suffered a horrifying tyre failure at almost 200 mph, which saw the Aston Martin driver strike the wall with some immense force.

With this in mind, Stroll is ready to tackle the circuit again this weekend, where he is interested to see how the new cars will get on.

“Last year was a tricky race for me, despite the overall success of the team, but I am ready to take on this circuit again. The mix of long straights and tighter corners require a careful set-up compromise, so it will be interesting to see how these new rules work. I’m excited to see how we can perform this time around.”

Credit: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
Share
611 posts

About author
Aspiring motorsport presenter/commentator with a passion for writing.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Baku City Circuit layout "could potentially suit us" - Pierre Gasly

By
3 Mins read
Pierre Gasly is expecting a strong weekend in Azerbaijan, with the AT03 performing particularly well in slow speed corners something which the venue has plenty of.
Formula 1

Sergio Pérez: "The driver can really make the difference" at street circuits

By
2 Mins read
Sergio Pérez is looking forward to returning to Azerbaijan this weekend, where he famously took his first Red Bull win last season.
Formula 1

McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: "The team is feeling prepared for Baku after the European double header”

By
1 Mins read
McLaren F1 Team Principal Andreas Seidl anticipates an “exciting” Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the team continues to optimize set-up and upgrades.