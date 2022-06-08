“This is a special race for me” – Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel is extremely excited for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, after the four-time World Champion took a famous podium at the Baku City Circuit last season.

It was Vettel’s best drive of 2021, the German made the most of others mistakes and secured his first and currently only podium for the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team.

Whilst a repeat of his second-place finish seems incredibly unlikely, the streets of Baku always produce shocks and surprises. Nevertheless, the German is “ready to get back” to Azerbaijan.

“It’s great to be back at Baku. It has been one year since I took my first podium with Aston Martin at this track, so this is a special race for me. It will be interesting to see how the new cars adapt to the circuit, especially with the mix of fast and slow speeds around the straights and tight corners, but I am ready to get back out in Azerbaijan.”

“I’m excited to see how we can perform” – Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll on the other hand had a horrific race in Baku last season, after crashing incredibly heavily down the main-straight. The Canadian suffered a horrifying tyre failure at almost 200 mph, which saw the Aston Martin driver strike the wall with some immense force.

With this in mind, Stroll is ready to tackle the circuit again this weekend, where he is interested to see how the new cars will get on.

“Last year was a tricky race for me, despite the overall success of the team, but I am ready to take on this circuit again. The mix of long straights and tighter corners require a careful set-up compromise, so it will be interesting to see how these new rules work. I’m excited to see how we can perform this time around.”