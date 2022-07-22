Browning dominates Qualifying at Spa to take double pole

Luke Browning took two more pole positions to aid his GB3 Championship title charge at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Friday afternoon.

He broke into the 2:15s around the seven-kilometre circuit, lapping almost half a second ahead of title rival Joel Granfors, the Swede just one thousandth ahead of Douglas Motorsport‘s Max Esterson.

Silverstone Race 3 winner, Cian Shields put his Hitech GP car fourth, just ahead of team-mate Bryce Aron to put all three race-winning Hitech drivers in the top five for Race 1 on Saturday afternoon.

McKenzy Cresswell lapped around a tenth slower than Aron to set his best grid slot of his maiden campaign so far, but just ahead of his Chris Dittmann Racing team-mate Branden Oxley, who lines up second for Race 2.

Javier Sagrera picked up his first podium of the year at Snetterton, and built on that momentum and his experience of the Spa circuit to lead the Carlin trio, with Callum Voisin P18 and Roberto Faria P20.

Matthew Rees, in ninth, has a new team-mate at JHR Developments in 2020 F4 British Championship contender James Hedley, who left Elite Motorsport ahead of the weekend, with his former stablemate Tom Lebbon rounding out the top ten.

GB3 Spa Qualifying Results: