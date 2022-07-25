Dani Sordo scores first rally raid podium in Baja Aragon T3

With his rallying career limited to occasional starts, Dani Sordo has been keen to expand his horizons in rally raid. Three months after making his discipline début, his efforts have translated into a podium as he placed second in the FIA T3 category of his home rally raid Baja España Aragón.

Sordo drove a Can-Am Maverick X3 for Nasser Racing, a team owned by Dakar Rally star and Baja Aragón overall winner Nasser Al-Attiyah, with his WRC co-driver Cándido Carrera serving in the same position. The first of two stages on Saturday proved to be a struggle due to dust kicking up from competitors who started ahead of him, but he recovered to finish seventh in class. This pace carried into the second stage as Sordo set a time of three hours and forty-seven seconds to top his category, clearing runner-up Pedro Carvalho by over five minutes and promoting him into the class overall lead.

A tyre puncture in the third and final leg on Sunday killed his chances of a class win, with his 2:06:53.9 only being enough for fifth and trailing Guillaume de Mevius by four minutes. João Dias finished second at 2:03:35.9, and his total time of 7:55:50 enabled him to leapfrog Sordo for the T3 victory by trumping Sordo’s 7:58:03.1 while also gaining four positions in the general classification. While falling short of the class win, Sordo still settled for the category podium and eighth among the entire field. Fellow Spanish native Cristina Gutiérrez joined the two on the T3 podium.

“We are happy with the experience we’ve gained in this discipline and to have ran this legendary race,” said Sordo. The runner-up finish also gave him the T3 win in the Spanish Cross-Country Rally Championship (CERTT – Campeonato Español de Rallies Todo Terreno), whose overseer RFEDA co-sanctioned the event alongside the FIA for four-wheel competitors.

He has competed in WRC since 2003, enjoying success as factory driver for Citroën, Mini, and Hyundai with three wins, fifty-three podiums, and a pair of third-place points finish. The Spaniard also won the Junior World Rally Championship in 2005. He scaled back to a part-time position at Hyundai in 2018 to help the Korean make develop younger drivers and win the Manufacturers’ Championship, though he continued to see strong results by winning the 2019 and 2020 Rally Italia Sardegna. For 2022, Sordo is sharing a Hyundai i20 N Rally1 with 20-year-old Oliver Solberg, and the older driver scored a pair of third-place finishes in his two starts to date in Portugal and Italy.

Despite his strong performances, it is not known if Sordo will return to regular WRC competition. In fact, there had been speculation about the 39-year-old retiring, though he told DirtFish following the 2021 Rally Catalunya he did not know his future plans at the moment: “I said maybe I won’t do more. Let’s see. For sure I am in a good time but sometimes you need to take decisions. You never know.”

In the meantime, Sordo turned his head towards rally raid beginning with the Qatar International Baja in March. Teaming up at Nasser Racing with and competing against former WRC driver Kris Meeke, he finished thirteenth overall and eighth in T3 after time penalties ruined his otherwise quick pace.