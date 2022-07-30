Jake Dennis Exclusive: “It was like we had been doing it for years”

It was the perfect Saturday for Jake Dennis at the London E-Prix, after the Brit claimed victory on home soil just like he did last season. The Avalanche Andretti FE Team driver was unbeatable during the entire day, after topping every single session on Saturday.

Dennis claimed somewhat of a quadruple crown on Saturday, after topping Free Practice Two, Qualifying, winning the Race and claiming the Fastest Lap. Stoffel Vandoorne was the only driver able to keep up with the British driver’s relentless pace, on a day Dennis called “perfect”.

The Brit spoke exclusively to The Checkered Flag after the race, where he summed up what was a day that “couldn’t have gone any better”.

“As far as Saturday’s go, that was perfect. Yeah, couldn’t have gone any better. You know, we’ve had such a such a clean day. No mistake from the team and myself, we delivered when we had the opportunity to and to execute the race the way we did was pretty special. It was like we had been doing it for years, so yeah, full kudos-off to the team on this one. They gave me a great car and I just had to deliver the laps when they mattered. Putting the qualifying laps in the race when it matters, so yeah.”

Dennis seemed capable of opening the gap to Vandoorne whenever he pleased, resulting in the Avalanche Andretti driver being untroubled for virtually the entire race. Dennis admitted that there was more pace in the car if needed, but that he was ultimately “controlling” the pace of the race.

“I was controlling it, I think definitely was more pace if I needed it, especially because we’re up on energy and stuff like that. So yes, the biggest thing was just securing the attack mode was the most challenging part and then just managing some bits at the end of the race. Take control of those two things and you can be in quite a dominant position.”

Dennis has the opportunity on Sunday to do the double, as round fourteen of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will also be held at the ExCeL Centre. When asked if he could do the double in London, Dennis explained that he doesn’t “see why not”.

“I think so, I don’t see why not. The car is good enough too and I think everyone’s going to move forward and improve but we can try and do the same.”

Sunday could be a chaotic day for the all-electric series, with the chance of rain increasing with every hour. Dennis is hoping that the rain will stay away, with a change in the weather likely to “change a lot of things”.

“Should it rain tomorrow, then yeah it’s obviously going to change a lot of things. What it will change? I don’t know. It rained a little bit last year so I had a bit of experience through that but nevertheless, it’s still going to be transpiring in the works and just trying to who does the best job on that? It will be what it’ll be tomorrow, but yes, I want it to stay dry but it is what it is.”