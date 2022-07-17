Justin Allgaier colours Loudon red with Crayon 200 win

The last time Chevrolet won a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the division was called the Busch Series and the #1 song was Rihanna and Jay-Z’s “Umbrella”. Over fifteen years after Kevin Harvick won at Loudon, Justin Allgaier ended the Chevrolet dry spell in convincing fashion as he dominated the final stretch for his third win of the year.

Allgaier did not lead any laps until the last fifty. Up to that point, he maintained solid pace as the Toyotas of Trevor Bayne and Ty Gibbs were the main leaders, though Allgaier was involved in an early incident when lap 90 contact with Xfinity Series newcomer Julia Landauer resulted in her wrecking.

Despite pressure from Landon Cassill and Bayne, Allgaier kept them at bay after clearing the former for the lead with twenty laps to go. The win is Allgaier’s first at Loudon and a rebound after finishing runner-up to JGR’s Christopher Bell in 2021.

“We finished second here last year to [a Toyota] and I told these guys I really wanted to win here,” commented Allgaier. “This place has been so much fun over the years.”

Bayne settled for second for the second straight start, incidentally losing out to Allgaier again after doing so in Nashville in June. While he has been enjoying a solid part-time campaign for JGR with top tens in all but one race (the exception was twenty-eigth at the superspeedway-like Atlanta), he will have to wait until Las Vegas and Homestead in October to get another chance unless more races are added to his schedule.

“This is the second time I’ve run second to him—Nashville and here,” said Bayne. “Our car was good, but as the grip compound wore out of the race track, I feel like we got behind early in the race and actually got free in the second run, late in the run and took us a while to get it back. Felt like we gave up some in the short run speed there.

“On restarts, it was chaos. People missing shifts and putting us four wide. I think if we could have got there or been up front a little sooner, I think we had a shot. Allgaier was just a little better on that short run.”

Ten drivers including Landauer retired for crash damage, an unusually high number compared to just two in 2021, including pole-sitter Josh Berry and Stage #1 winner Ryan Sieg. Berry’s aggressive driving style resulted in him being clipped by Sheldon Creed on lap 126 and triggering a pile-up that caused Sieg’s rear to go airbourne. A red flag was called to clean up the track.

Cassill and Noah Gragson were disqualified after their cars were found to be too low in post-race inspection. It is the first time multiple disqualifications occurred in a national series race since the inaugural World 600 (now Coca-Cola 600) in 1960 DQ’d six drivers—Junior Johnson, Paul Lewis, Lennie Page, Lee and Richard Petty, and Bob Welborn—for improper pit entry.

