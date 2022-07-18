McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “Everybody in the team is working hard to give us the best chance to continue positive results”

After a double-points finish at the Austrian Grand Prix, McLaren F1 Team Principal Andreas Seidl said that the team aims to continue their momentum with more points finishes in the coming race weekends as summer break approaches.

“We’re now past the halfway point of the season and after a pleasing result in Austria with both drivers scoring points, everybody in the team is working hard to give us the best chance to continue positive results at the upcoming double-header in France and Hungary.”

The team found success at Circuit Paul Ricard last season, which has a wide, open layout with several demanding turns and fast straights. Seidl said that the track allows for close racing, which would allow the team the opportunity to battle it out for the points positions.

“The French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard offers a number of opportunities for racing and last year’s results were good for the team with Lando and Daniel finishing P5 and P6 respectively.”

“The track is known for its long Mistral straight, but there are also some challenging corners around the track including Turns Eight and Nine which require a strong exit before heading into Turns 10 and 11.”

Currently tied at eighty-one points with BWT Alpine F1 Team for fourth in the constructors’ standings, Seidl said that the team is looking to “make the most” of the next two races.

“As always the team back at the factory and at the track are determined to make the most of the weekend, before the final race ahead of shut down in Hungary.”