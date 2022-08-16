Brad Perez joins Emerling-Gase for Watkins Glen, Xfinity debut

In July, Brad Pérez‘s hopes of making his NASCAR Xfinity Series début fell short when he failed to qualify at Indianapolis. On Saturday, he will get another chance at Watkins Glen International as he drives the #35 Toyota Supra GR for Emerling-Gase Motorsports.

EGR provides a much better, if not assured chance of Pérez starting an Xfinity race for the first time. His Indianapolis entry came in MBM Motorsports‘ #13, one of the weaker teams in owner points, while the EGR #35 is a full-time entry with some cushion in the standings.

“surprise! we back at it again,” began an Instagram post by Pérez. “thanks to [Emerling-Gase Motorsports] for the opportunity to drive this badass GR Supra this weekend at [Watkins Glen].

“wouldn’t be possible without these amazing small businesses coming on board. [Mountain View Property Management], Weiss Sand & Clay, Dusty Pete’s thank you all! 2 local NY businesses and 1 local TX business

“let’s go racing in beautiful upstate NY”

The SCCA racer and NASCAR crewman began competing in the latter’s Camping World Truck Series in March at Circuit of the Americas, where he finished twentieth with Reaume Brothers Racing. He placed twenty-second in the Sonoma Trucks in June.

Watkins Glen was also the site of Pérez’s maiden ARCA Menards Series start in 2021, driving for Xfinity driver Josh Williams’ team. That run was cut short after twenty-five laps due to a brake failure and he was classified twenty-fourth.

Team co-owner Patrick Emerling was the #35’s driver on the initial entry list. Although he will not compete at his home Xfinity circuit, he will still be busy in the week as he runs the Whelen Modified Tour race at Thompson Speedway on Wednesday.

“Cats out of the bag! We are big [Brad Pérez] Stans,” remarked the team on Twitter. “Welcome to the team Brad!”

Besides Pérez and Emerling, the EGM #35 has been driven by Chris Dyson, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Parker Kligerman, Shane Lee, and fellow co-owner Joey Gase. The entry is thirtieth in owner points with Kligerman holding its best finish of twelfth at the first road race at COTA. The other two road course events between COTA and WGI saw Emerling finish nineteenth at Portland and Dyson crash out at Road America.