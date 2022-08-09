Classic New Zealand stages returns for the 2022 WRC comeback

The officially itinerary for the 11th round of the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship has now been presented as the legendary Repco Rally New Zealand will be making a comeback at over one month for now, the rally which takes place between 29 September – 2 October will see some old classics returning.

The rally will start with the usual shakedown Thursday morning around the Auckland area, the rally ceremony takes place at the Pukekawa Auckland Domain before a super special stage of 1.4 kilometres in the city centre park. The rally´s first full-day on the Friday sees the first of the classic stages when the crews are heading up to the North Island town of Raglan where the world famous stage at the Whaanga Coast as well as two stages nearby Te Akau.

The stages will be ran twice over the day with no service meanwhile they are up there, the Whaanga Coast stage is 29.07 kilometres long, Te Akau South is 31.02 kilometres and Te Akau North is 18.20 kilometres, which will put both men and the machine to the ultimate test, however, the crews are alllowed to stop at the Reglan for a tyre change.

Credit: FIA

The rally continues on the second full-day of Saturday with more classic stages being ran twice where the 15.83 kilometres Kaipara Hills will open the loops followed by the 22.63 kilometres long Puhoi and ending the loop with the shorted 5.6 kilometres Komokoriki before a mid-day service in Auckland.

The final day of the rally sees a new stage being added at Whitford Forest Te Maraunga Waiho which will be 8.75 kilometres long before the purpose-built 6.42 kilometres test of Jack´s Ridge, also these two will ran twice and the Wolf Power Stage will be rouding-up the rally at Jack´s Ridge. A total of 17 stages are presented in the announcement with a combined stage mileage of 276.44 kilometres.