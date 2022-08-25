“I’m feeling ready to race again” – Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is pumped up and ready for the second half of the Formula 1 season, which gets underway this weekend with the legendary Belgian Grand Prix.

This weekend’s race at Spa-Francorchamps kicks-off a European triple-header, the only triple-header this season actually. The reigning World Champion is taking an eighty point lead over Charles Leclerc into the second half of the year, with the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver hoping to build on that at his “favourite track”

The circuit has undergone a number of changes, which has seen a number of run-off areas replaced with “old school” gravel traps.

Verstappen is “feeling ready” for the weekend, with the Dutch driver having the “itch” to get going again.

“I’m feeling ready to race again after a good break. I definitely got the itch to get back to it. It will be a busy triple header but it will be okay to manage as we’ve all had a rest. The upgrades to the track have made it a little more old school with the gravel traps which I think is a good idea. It’s my favourite track so I’m looking forward to racing there this weekend. It looks like there might be rain around which will make it more tricky, but luckily as a Team we like a challenge.”

“I have fully recharged for the second half” – Sergio Pérez

Sergio Pérez ended the first half of the season disappointingly, with the Mexican having seemingly struggled since he won the Monaco Grand Prix. The Mexican is in desperate need of some strong results, in order to not drop to sixth in the Drivers’ Championship.

Pérez has gone well at Spa in the past, a venue which is loved by all drivers due to the flowing nature of it. Lap-time can easily be found at the circuit, something which the Mexican will find useful should he suffer a poor Qualifying like he did in Hungary.

Pérez is “massively looking forward” to getting back behind the wheel of the RB18, as he looks to have a strong final nine races.

“I am massively looking forward to being back in the RB18 and getting out on track again. It has been a good break and I have really recharged for the second half of the season and I am ready for it. There are great races coming up, especially Belgium on a track that I always enjoy and the fans are always amazing there. I cannot wait to get back to work and see my Team. I think it’s nice to start after the break with a triple header, where we can really get into our rhythm.”