Dilbagh Gill departs Mahindra Racing ahead of Formula E Season Nine

Dilbagh Gill, who led Mahindra Racing‘s charge from the very first race of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, has announced that he will be departing the team, therefore relinquishing his roles as Team Principal and CEO.

Gill has been a monumental figure in the team’s Formula E career, with the former boss of the team having overseen all five of the team’s victories, with the last of them coming at the London E-Prix in Season Seven, where Alex Lynn claimed a home victory.

The incredible figure has led the team through all the highs and lows in their one-hundred Formula E races, but the time has now come for him to take on new adventures. He’s left the team in a brilliant position ahead of Season Nine and the brand-new Gen3, with the signing of Lucas Di Grassi to partner Oliver Rowland.

Gill also played a pivotal part in agreeing the deal with the returning ABT Formula E Team, who will be a customer team of Mahindra with the Anglo-Indian team supplying them with powertrains.

The team released the following statement via Twitter, where they thanked Gill for his “contribution, hard work, and loyalty”.

“Mahindra Racing would like to thank Dilbagh Gill for his contribution, hard work and loyalty. After nine years in the role of CEO and Team Principal of our Formula E team, overseeing 100 races, 5 race wins and 23 podiums, Dilbagh is moving on,” read a tweet from the team.

“We wish him all the best for his future challenges – he will always be a part of our electric story.”