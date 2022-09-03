Formula 2, Formula 3 to Run with Sustainable Fuels from 2023 in Partnership with Aramco

The FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 championships will partner with Aramco and introduce sustainable fuels from the 2023 season, it was announced on Friday.

With the FIA Formula 1 World Championship bringing in 100% sustainable fuels from 2026, the two major single seater supporting categories will follow suit but from next season, with the FIA aiming for a carbon neutral sport by 2030.

Next year will see both championships run with 55% sustainable fuels before it increases each year incrementally up until 2027, when it will become 100%.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the FIA President, has welcomed the news that Aramco will partner with both Formula 2 and Formula 3 going forward to provide sustainable fuels, with the change helping the sport tackle climate change.

“Sustainability is at the top of the global motor sport agenda, and it is vital to see this work not only going on in Formula 1, but also in Formula 2, Formula 3 and throughout the entire ecosystem,” said Ben Sulayem.

“Our sport is developing and evolving rapidly and it will continue to lead the way, pioneering the technologies, including sustainable fuels, that will be crucial to tackle climate change.

“We are a key part of the solution to the problems we are facing worldwide.”

Bruno Michel, the CEO of both championships, says sustainability is a top priority, not only in motorsport but also across the globe, and he is pleased to see Formula 2 and Formula 3 working with Aramco to bring the new fuels in from next season.

“Sustainability is a top priority in today’s world, and we have been working on making our sport more sustainable for some time now,” said Michel.

“The goal to switch to synthetic fuel can only be achieved through the partnership with a company of the scale of Aramco, which is determined to produce advanced sustainable fuel in the near future.

“It’s easier to implement such a significant change in F2 and in F3, as they are single-make categories with single suppliers.

We’re very happy to undertake an innovation role – as we did last season with the introduction of the 18-inch tires now used in F1 – and take the first steps towards synthetic sustainable fuel.”

Ahmad Al Sa’adi, Senior Vice President of Technical Services at Aramco, says the company is aiming for net-zero emissions before 2050, and partnering with Formula 2 and Formula 3 to supply sustainable fuels is a step in the right direction.

“Aramco’s ambition is to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions across our wholly-owned operated assets by 2050,” said Al Sa’adi.

“Moreover, we recognize the need to work closely with our suppliers and customers to reduce emissions along the entire value chain of our products.

“This includes those in the transportation sector, where our approach includes redesigning internal combustion engines, and the fuels that power them.

“Our sustainable fuels partnership with F2 and F3 will be an extension of these efforts, and we are extremely enthusiastic about its potential.”