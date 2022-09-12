Nicholas Latifi disappointed after “a very tough race”

Nicholas Latifi now appears to be under even more pressure after another disappointing result at the Italian Grand Prix, after enduring a difficult afternoon at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

The Canadian driver has failed to score a single point this season and sits twenty-first in the standings, behind Nyck de Vries, who finished in ninth on his Formula 1 debut in place of Alex Albon.

The pressure seems to be ever increasing on Latifi and he looks to have a tough challenge on his hands to keep his seat next season. Latifi started tenth on Sunday, but immediately dropped to fifteenth within a few laps, while his inexperienced interim team-mate was running in the top ten.

The Canadian will be hoping to rejuvenate his 2023 hopes in Singapore, but time looks to be running out.

“A very tough race. I was compromised at the start being sandwiched between a few cars and trying to avoid damage. A lot of cars cut the first corner without any penalties. Unfortunately, we had a slow pit-stop which left us with very little to play for in the race.

“The aim was to maintain the position we started in and we had a fighting chance, but it wasn’t meant to be. We were fast in a straight line, but we struggled with braking and carrying speed through the corners. We’ll look to bounce back in Singapore in a few weeks.“