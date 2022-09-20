Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Oliver White aiming for the podium at Silverstone

Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

This weekend Duckhams Yuasa Racing with Redline driver Oliver White returns to Silverstone, the place where tasted success in the Walter Hayes Trophy, but this time as part of the Porsche Carrera Cup GB series.

White has scored points on his last three race weekends in the series and will be hoping to build on his experience in his first full season of sports car racing.

“I’m looking forward to Silverstone. This is a track that I’ve had a lot of success out in the past and I won the Walter Hayes Trophy there a few years ago. It’s quite a technical track, so it won’t be that easy to learn in the Porsche, but the advantage is it’s a short lap which means you get plenty of laps in testing and hopefully, I’ll get up to speed fairly quickly.

The 29-year-old is hoping to repeat the form that saw him have one of his best race weekends of the year with the upcoming test session at Silverstone on Wednesday.
 
“I think the last time I did a Wednesday test was Knockhill and in terms of competitiveness, it’s probably the best event I’ve had this year. Hopefully, I can do something similar, use the Wednesday to get properly up to speed and get amongst the front runners.

While the Silverstone National circuit looks easy at first glance, its simplicity of it means there is more chance of a small error that could cost dearly.

“If you look from above, the lap looks really simple, but Silverstone is actually quite technical. If you get a small thing wrong on one of the corners leading onto the straights, you lose a lot of lap time.

With two race weekends of the season left, White is clear on the goal that he wants to reach before the chequered flag falls at Brands Hatch at the end of the season.

“My aim before the end of the year is to try and get a reverse grid start and to get that you need to be in the top five or six. Hopefully, I’ll have enough race pace to challenge for a podium. It’s quite ambitious, but that’s what I would love to have happen. This time of year, some rain might mix it up a bit, so you never know if there’s something I could take advantage of.”

