Formula 3

Victor Martins wins Formula 3 title, as Zane Maloney takes feature race victory in Monza

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Formula 3

Aleksandr Smolyar started the final race of the FIA Formula 3 season on pole, but as the race got underway, he was put under pressure by Zane Maloney who took the lead from Smolyar on lap one.

The safety car was then deployed as David Vidales and Rafael Villagomez collided at turn six and they found themselves in the gravel.

Drama unfolded in the battle for first off the restart, as Aleksandr Smolyar managed to reclaim the race lead from Maloney in turns one and two, until championship leader Victor Martins pounced on a mistake from Smolyar to take the lead, leaving Smolyar second and Maloney third.

On lap nine, Maloney managed to regain the lead of the race as the slipstream helped him through at the first chicane.

Further down the field, championship hunters Arthur Leclerc and Roman Stanek tangled, sending them down to seventh and eighth.

On lap twelve, Oliver Bearman made a move past Victor Martins to put himself up into second, with less than a seconds gap to Maloney out in front.

Maloney and Bearman had a moment, going into the first chicane on lap fifteen, almost allowing Victor Martins through for the lead, which would have all but sealed the title for the Frenchman.

On lap seventeen, the safety car was deployed for the second time, as Kush Maini and Brad Benavides made contact.

Controversially, the race was red flagged and it would not be resumed, handing Zane Maloney the feature race win, and in the process crowning Victor Martins the 2022 Formula 3 champion.

After Martins was awarded a five-second time penalty, Oliver Bearman and Jak Crawford completed the final podium of the season.

Zane Maloney claimed second in the championship after an extremely impressive last three weekends, winning all three feature races.
Bearman’s podium saw him finish third overall, as the unfortunate Isack Hadjar had to settle for fourth, followed by Roman Stanek and Arthur Leclerc.

