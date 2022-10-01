Andreas Bakkerud and Fraser McConnell Suffer Massive Crash in Free Practice

Fraser McConnell and Andreas Bakkerud both crashed in Free Practice Saturday morning. Both drivers drove into the Turn 1 jump catching a rut resulting in independent rolls for each driver. Bakkerud’s car managed to stay within the track confines while McConnell’s rolled over the barrier outside track limits and into a small pond.

The pair of Group E FC1-X cars are totaled and will have to be repaired in time for the next day of racing. Most importantly, both drivers were able to leave the cars by themselves although Bakkerud was loaded into an ambulance and taken to receive medical treatment. Fraser walked away on his own to be looked over and receive medical attention.

With two of the Dreyer & Reinbold drivers currently suspected to be out, that just leaves Robin Larsson and Andrew Carlson to compete this weekend. Larsson will have to compete well to keep RX Cartel at the top of the leaderboard ahead of Vermont Sportscar and XITE Energy Racing.

Dreyer & Reinbold has released a statement on the matter:

“Dreyer Reinbold Racing JC drivers Andreas Bakkerud and Fraser McConnell crashed during a Nitro Rallycross pre-race practice session today at ERX Motor Park. Both drivers quickly received medical evaluation at the scene. After initial treatment from the medical team on site, Bakkerud was transported to the ERX Medical Center due to soreness in his shoulder. Bakkerud and McConnell are going to the hospital for further observation as a precautionary measure. More information regarding their conditions will be released as it becomes available. We are still assessing the damage to the vehicles to see if they will be able to race this weekend. We are happy that the cars are built to keep our drivers safe.“