FIA World Endurance Championship Unveils Expanded Seven-Race 2023 Schedule

The FIA World Endurance Championship has unveiled its calendar for the 2023 season, and it sees a return to the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal in an expanded seven-race schedule.

The championship will run for its eleventh season next year, with the Official Prologue and the opening race of the year both taking place at Sebring. The Prologue takes place on 11-12 March before the 1000 Miles of Sebring on 17 March, which takes place as part of the ‘Super Sebring’ weekend that also includes the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

The 6 Hours of Portimão makes up round two on 16 April and marks a welcome return to the Portuguese track that hosted the 8 hours of Portimão back in 2021. The event dropped off a reduced calendar in 2022, but is returning to the calendar for 2023.

Two weeks later, the championship will head to Belgium for the TotalEnergies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps before the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on 10-11 June. Le Mans hosted its first race back in 2023, and plenty of celebrations are planned running up to the event and across the race weekend.

The 6 Hours of Monza will then take place on 9 July at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza for its third running, with a two-month break then following before the tenth running of the 6 Hours of Fuji in Japan on 10 September.

The season will again conclude with the 8 hours of Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit on 4 November. It will be the eighth time that Bahrain has hosted the season finale at a track that has been part of the calendar since 2012.

The 2023 season promises to be one to watch as the Hypercar category will see the arrival of Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac in addition to Toyota, Peugeot and Glickenhaus, all of whom will be looking to take overall honours.

“Looking forward, 2023 can’t come soon enough” – Mohammed Ben Sulayem

“I’m very pleased to see the FIA World Endurance Championship growing in strength,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the FIA President. “I would like to thank everyone involved – the FIA, the ACO and the promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“Owing to the efforts of the promoter, the championship enjoys a strong and stable calendar. Looking forward, 2023 can’t come soon enough.

“The world’s most prestigious endurance race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans celebrates its centenary, on this occasion avoiding a clash with a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

“Also, the Hypercar will see the strongest entry to date, so there’s plenty to look forward to.”

Pierre Fillon, the President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, says the fans have plenty to look forward to in 2023 amid an ‘outstanding’ schedule, and he expects it to be as closely fought next year as in other years.

“Endurance fans and competitors have an outstanding season to look forward to,” commented Fillon. “With seven races lined up, the FIA WEC has an extra round compared to recent seasons – a packed schedule – although caution is appropriate in these volatile times.

“We begin with three of the world’s most revered circuits, including the challenging Portimao, always a favourite with drivers.

“The centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on 10-11 June will be the midsummer treat. What more could a world class car marker wish for than to raise the trophy marking 100 years of automotive racing history?

“Then we head to Monza, the temple of speed, and to Bahrain to crown the season champions. As we enter its eleventh season, the FIA WEC is as closely contended as ever.”