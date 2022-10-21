Haas’ Guenther Steiner: “It’s great racing in the States”

The FIA Formula 1 World Championship returns to the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix this weekend, with the World Championship closing in on its finale.

Austin returns for the tenth year on the calendar, and it has established itself as one of the best weekends, with good racing and an eager fanbase. The Haas F1 Team are gearing up for their home Grand Prix, and with a struggle of late they hope they will be able to get back in the point scoring positions.

Team Principal Guenther Steiner is excited at the chance to return to the USA this season and recalls his first experience of the fan favourite track.

“When the US Grand Prix in Austin was first held, it was something completely new. Formula 1 hadn’t been in the States for a long time and there were a lot of naysayers saying it wouldn’t work. Thanks to Bobby Epstein, who kept on pushing, as it’s now a fan favorite after 10 years. Formula 1 without Austin is difficult to think about – Austin has become a classic.

“It has brought a lot to the fans as they can go to a great event, this season with 400,000 expected spectators and for the rest of the world, it’s great racing in the States.”

Steiner is hoping to see as many Haas fans as possible as he hopes Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen can put in a performance to bring the battle to Scuderia AlphaTauri and secure an eighth-place finish.

“It’s a mix of both. First of all, it’s a lot of work because there’s lot of things going on, a lot of events but it’s all good things going on and good work.

“Especially for our team, being our home race, it’s always great and everybody loves coming to Austin. There’s nothing negative about Austin, it’s all positive. Hopefully we can get a good result as well. You have to get used to it and how I deal with it, I try to give back to the fans as much as I can. It’s not always possible because there is a lot of attention now, but I respect the fans a lot. Without the fans we wouldn’t be anybody. I enjoy interacting with the fans and I try to do my best.”

Steiner also added his thoughts on the recent additions of the Miami Grand Prix and the new Las Vegas Grand Prix, that is confirmed to be on the 2023 calendar.

“I would say COTA is for hardcore fans – they’ve been here now for 10 years, and everybody loves to go there, it’s a great racetrack, great event and a great city. Miami is Miami, we had a lot of people this year, more than a lot, and it’s another great event but it was completely different, it was like a big festival.

“I don’t know what Las Vegas will be but it will be big as well. We always have to think that the US is a big country and to have three races, it’s still not enough, I believe.

“There is something for everybody and I think each event has something in particular about it. Two of them have done a good job and I’m sure Las Vegas will do a good job as well.”