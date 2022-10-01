Nitro RallycrossOff RoadRallycross

Kevin Eriksson returns to Competition at ERX Motor Park after Pre-Season Injury￼

Kevin Eriksson will finally make his return to the race track after sustaining a preseason injury just before the start of the season. 

In a story told on the Nitro Rallycross Instagram page, Eriksson told fans that just before the season started when they (OMSE) were loading an FC1-X into a trailer and his father was operating the vehicle and accidentally ran over Kevin’s foot. The accident resulted in Eriksson missing the first two rounds at Lydden Hill and Strangnas.

Due to this mishap, the FC1-X now has a safety mode to prevent this from happening again which is always a positive takeaway with newer technologies.

“I’ve worked really hard to get back to fitness as quickly as I could, thanks to everyone who has supported me both on my recovery, and in general. My leg is not 100% working yet, but it’s good enough for what I need to do”, he said in an interview.

Now that Kevin has had about three months off, he is healed up and ready to return to action this weekend. He will be joined by his brother, Oliver Eriksson as they pilot FC1-X for team OMSE. Oliver is coming off a good outing at Strangnas after being the top qualifier from the first day but finding a bit of bad luck, although still with good pace in the second. 

Meanwhile, Kevin will have to get back up to pace and prove he can race comfortably with others at such a high-energy track.

“I can’t wait to be back in the car, especially at ERX, which was for sure the most fun track I’ve ever driven on. It’s just so much pleasure to drive and puts a big smile on your face. For sure it will be great to make my debut in the FC1-X at that awesome track where I felt at home last year.”

