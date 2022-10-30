Mercedes’ Toto Wolff: “We are creeping back to the front”

Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix might just be the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team‘s final chance of victory in 2022, something they so desperately desire.

This season has been dreadful, woeful, and painful for the Silver Arrows, as they’ve had to watch on as Oracle Red Bull Racing have stormed to glory for the first-time since 2013; however, one victory will give the Germans something to hang onto.

Sunday looks set to be the team’s best bet to claim their first win of the season, given how strong George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have locked all weekend. The duo qualified second and third respectively in what was the side’s best Saturday of the season, although, the points aren’t awarded till Sunday.

Both drivers did make mistakes in Qualifying Three, demonstrating that there is more pace on hand in the W13.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff hailed the team’s “mega car” on Saturday, and is hopeful that the side are finally “creeping back to the front”.

“We had a mega car today in FP3, as we saw from the lap times in that session, but then conditions changed a bit and it really closed up at the front. All the way through the session, we couldn’t really match Verstappen in the stadium section, but George’s lap was zero to him on the final run until the lock up at Turn 12. Still, those are good starting positions for tomorrow – and there will be opportunity in the race.

“We brought our final upgrade to Austin, which is working well, and we have been at our best in high downforce configuration this year – so slowly but surely, we are creeping back to the front.”