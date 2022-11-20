Aston Martin’s Mike Krack: Abu Dhabi proved that Sebastian Vettel “has bowed out at the peak of his form”

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team Principal Mike Krack praised Sebastian Vettel for a great final drive in Formula One, crossing the line in tenth place after working with a difficult one-stop strategy and battling with nearby competitors such as Daniel Ricciardo.

“On behalf of all at Aston Martin, I want to pay tribute to Sebastian, who drove his last Formula One Grand Prix this evening.

“One of our sport’s all-time greats – his four World Championships and 53 Grand Prix wins attest to that – he has been a brilliant driver for us this year and last, and his excellent qualifying lap yesterday and his combative race drive to P10 today showed that he has bowed out at the peak of his form. We will miss him.”

Team-mate Lance Stroll finished off the year with a strong result of eighth place– though the double points finish wasn’t quite enough to pull ahead of Alfa Romeo Racing in the constructor’s championship, ultimately finishing in a tie.

“As for Lance, today he drove a strong race to P8. The five points we scored here in Abu Dhabi lifted our total to 55: not quite enough to wrest sixth place in the Constructors’ World Championship from Alfa Romeo, whose points total we drew level with, because they stayed ahead of us on countback.”

Krack congratulated the team for their great efforts throughout the year, and hopes that they can take their performance to the next level in 2023, when they will be welcoming Fernando Alonso to the team.

“Last but very far from least, I would like to say congratulations and thank you to all our staff – at the races and back at Silverstone – who worked incredibly hard all year. Next year we are determined to do better.”