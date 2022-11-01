Nitro RallycrossOff RoadRallycross

Fraser McConnell Charges to Victory at Glen Helen for First Maiden Win

Credit: Nitro Rallycross Media

Fraser McConnell took his first-ever win in Group E as he drove the perfect weekend followed by his Dreyer & Reinbold companions Robin Larsson and Andreas Bakkerud

Fraser started on pole after becoming the top qualifier on Saturday and continued his momentum into Sunday’s racing, winning his heat race and starting on pole in the final. From there he got the better start over Robin Larsson and managed to keep the position. His win was at risk as Larsson would be nipping at his heels for the entire race but Frazz didn’t crack securing the victory. Andreas Bakkerud would follow closely behind in third place to lock out the podium for DRR drivers.

With the consistency that RX Cartel has managed to maintain this far into the season, they have managed to stay atop the standings. Larsson remains the standings leader after the conclusion of round 4 with Bakkerud and McConnell following closely right behind him. 

Managing to get his best finish of the season was Oliver Bennet, the sole XITE Energy Racing driver who scored a fourth-place finish. Bennet was at the back of the pack come the end of the race but he was close to the rest of the field. A last-corner opportunity showed itself giving Bennet the chance to snag his best performance of the season. Jenson Button was unable to race this weekend after an incident in practice on Saturday deemed the car unfit to race. Button should see a return to racing at Wild Horse Pass for Round 5.

The Swedish brothers down at OMSE had a balanced weekend for both of them, finally avoiding major incidents or car troubles. Kevin Eriksson and Oliver Eriksson both made it into the final without difficulty, the ladder starting higher in the gridding order. During the final, they battled each other and Bakkerud in the midpack. Kevin and Oliver finished fifth and sixth respectively. 

Travis Pastrana and Connor Martell would have their worst weekend of the season yet for Vermont Sportscar. Track difficulties and car troubles would stop them dead in their tracks from making a good showing. Pastrana damaged the car in his heat racing stopping him from making the LCQ in time, forcing him to make a majorly questionable decision to try to race after the LCQ had started when he missed the pre-grid. Martell had drivetrain issues when he lost four-wheel drive in higher gears going into the final. With only two-wheel drive for the majority of the race, he was majorly off the pace and finished in last, 15 seconds behind Oliver Eriksson. 

With such a major lead in the championship, Robin Larsson looks to continue his hot streak of points into Phoenix but not without a strong challenge from Fraser McConnell fresh off a win, and Andreas Bakkerud. Round 4 of Nitro Rallycross resumes in two weeks’ time at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park on November 12/13.

