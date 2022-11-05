Hauger to Make MP Motorsport Switch for Sophomore Formula 2 Campaign

Dennis Hauger will remain in FIA Formula 2 in 2023 but will make the switch from Prema Racing to MP Motorsport for his sophomore campaign.

The Red Bull-backed Norwegian has twice taken victory in 2022, winning the sprint race in Monaco and the feature race in Azerbaijan, but other results mean he sits only eleventh in the championship standings heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi later this month.

The 2021 FIA Formula 3 champion will get his first taste of the MP Motorsport car in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, and he is looking forward to the chance to replace outgoing series champion Felipe Drugovich at the Dutch outfit.

“I am really excited about joining MP Motorsport for another assault on the FIA Formula 2 Championship,” said Hauger. “MP have been the revelation of this season, consistently producing a great car for every round of the season.

“We have recognised that, and it’s wonderful news that we have been able to make the deal work.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team, starting at the Abu Dhabi test, which I hope will be our jump start to a very successful 2023 season.”

Sander Dorsman, the Team Principal at MP Motorsport, says it is good to get someone of Hauger’s calibre to join the team next season, and he expects the nineteen-year-old to make another step forward.

“We are absolutely delighted that someone of Dennis’ calibre will be part of our Formula 2 programme in 2023,” said Dorsman. “His 2021 Formula 3 title year is still fresh on my mind – he made no prisoners and was truly outstanding.

“With the knowledge and experience that he has gained in his F2 rookie season, I’m positive that he will translate those into consistent pace-setting form and more results like the ones he produced at Monaco and Baku this year.”