Max Verstappen: “As a Team we want to finish first and second in the Championship”

Max Verstappen says the target now for Oracle Red Bull Racing with two rounds of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season remaining is to ensure team-mate Sergio Pérez finishes second in the Drivers’ Championship.

Verstappen has already clinched the Drivers’ title and has also broken the record for the most race victories in a single season, while Red Bull have also confirmed themselves as Constructors’ Champions.

Heading to this weekend’s São Paulo Grand Prix, the Dutchman is going all out to make it fifteen victories in the season – and four in a row and nine in the past ten races – all while keeping an eye on what he can do to ensure his team-mate beats Charles Leclerc to second in the standings.

“It’s always nice to be back in Brazil, it’s beautiful here and so rich in culture,” said Verstappen. “Interlagos is a short track and with all the elevation changes and cambered corners, it’s a really cool track to drive.

“There’s obviously a lot of history at the track too, which I love. The Sprint race set up this weekend means we only have a short practice window, so that always makes it a slightly more difficult, ensuring that the car is perfect and that we set up the car well with limited time.

“As a Team we want to finish first and second in the Championship so it’s important that we make sure Checo stays ahead of Charles.”

“The Sprint is a chance to score vital points” – Sergio Pérez

For Pérez, the Mexican feels he has what he needs to fight for that second place in the championship and help achieve something Red Bull as a team have never achieved before during their time in Formula 1.

Pérez says this weekend’s sprint race is a good chance to score points ahead of Sunday’s main event, and he will be doing everything he can to ensure he stays ahead of Scuderia Ferrari’s Leclerc in the Drivers’ standings in Brazil and again next weekend in Abu Dhabi.

“I am going into the final two races of the season still feeling like I have everything to win,” said Pérez. “We might be Constructors’ champions but as a Team, and for me personally, it is hugely important to secure a one-two in the Drivers’ Championship.

“For that I need to keep fighting and stay driven to achieve the best possible result in every race, including this weekend’s Sprint. The Sprint is a chance to score vital points, so it is important we get a good practice session in on Friday morning and qualify well.

“If we put everything together this weekend, we are the Team to beat and we are still so driven maintain the incredible form we have going this season.”