Mick Schumacher To Leave Haas Ahead of 2023 Season

Haas F1 Team have announced that Mick Schumacher will part ways with the team at the end of the current 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that Schumacher will leave Haas due to the team wanting to go in a different direction.

The son of the legendary Michael Schumacher joined Haas in December 2020 after winning the Formula 2 Championship that year. His first season alongside Nikita Mazepin saw him not finish with any points, mostly due to the team not being able to provide a car that was capable of evening challenging for the last points position.

Schumacher stayed with the team in 2022 but his teammate was not so lucky as Mazepin was axed due to political reasons. 2022 saw a car with much more potential and that showed with Kevin Magnussen scoring some good points early on in the season. Schumacher however struggled early on in the season and had a few costly crashes including one in Jeddah.

He did score his first points in Formula 1 however and that was at the action packed British Grand Prix, where he finished eighth after battling on the last lap with Max Verstappen. Schumacher’s short run of form continued in Austria, where he recorded a sixth-place finish for the team.

With Haas and Schumacher going different directions, it leaves the German without a seat in the sport and that is likely to be the case going into next season, with only one seat up for grabs at Williams’ Racing but Logan Sargeant is expected to be announced at some point soon.

Haas Team Principal, Guenther Steiner offered his best wishes and thanked the German driver.