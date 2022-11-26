Pierre Gasly Enjoys First Outing with ‘Impressive’ Alpine in Post-Season Tyre Test

Pierre Gasly took to the track for the first time as a BWT Alpine F1 Team driver during Tuesday’s post-season Pirelli tyre test at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

The Frenchman, who left Scuderia AlphaTauri at the end of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, drove Alpine’s A522 on Tuesday morning and racked up one hundred and thirty laps.

Gasly said his main objectives on Tuesday was to get used to his new surroundings and new team, as well as learning about the car, which was completely different to the one he had been driving with AlphaTauri throughout 2022.

“Firstly, thanks to the entire team for making me feel so welcome over the last two days and I’m feeling ready to begin this next chapter in my career,” said Gasly. “It was a fantastic feeling to drive the A522 for the first time, and, I must say, it’s an impressive car.

“The objectives for me today were all about getting used to my new surroundings, working closely with the engineers and, generally, building up my learning in the car and getting an understanding for its characteristics.

“We completed many laps – as per our plan – and I’m already very excited to fully embed myself in the team. I’m looking forward to visiting everyone at Viry and Enstone, debriefing on this test, before working towards our objectives alongside Esteban [Ocon] for the 2023 season.”

Gasly Understands Why Alpine Finished Fourth in 2022

Gasly says he understands why Alpine finished fourth in the Constructors’ Championship after running in the A522, but he was pleasantly surprised everything went as smoothly as it did going into a new team.

The combination of Gasly’s 2023 team-mate Esteban Ocon and Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team-bound Fernando Alonso ensured Alpine ended the year ahead of the McLaren F1 Team in the Constructors’ Championship, the Enstone-based team fourteen points clear of their Woking-based rivals.

“Very happy, very positively surprised and everything went so smoothly,” Gasly is quoted as saying by PlanetF1.com. “Adaptation went really well.

“Obviously came today with an open mind because it’s the first time I’m changing complete environment, complete new car, and initially everything felt different – steering feeling, throttle pedal stroke, steepness of the pedals, the way it reacts, everything’s kind of surprising at the start.

“But we managed to get everything we wanted to, very quickly I felt comfortable in the car and I understand now why they finished fourth in the teams’ championship and it all makes sense to me. So I’m very excited for what’s coming.

“I can definitely spot some very good strengths from this car and the potential it has.

“As I said, they finished fourth in the championship for a reason and now I understand this reason, just from the package and the way the team operate, the engineers in their mindset and the philosophy there is in the team.

“So far I’ve been very pleased with this first interaction with the guys and from today could not have hoped for a better first day with Alpine.”