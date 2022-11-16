Formula 2

Ralph Boschung Back with Campos Racing for 2023 Formula 2 Campaign

Credit: Campos Racing

Ralph Boschung will continue his partnership with Campos Racing into the 2023 FIA Formula 2 championship season, and he says he has unfinished business after a tough, injury-affected 2022 campaign.

The Swiss racer has enjoyed some success this year, securing two podium finishes at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari and at Spa-Francorchamps, but he has also missed six rounds due to a neck injury that prevented him from being comfortable and confident behind the wheel.

Heading into the season finale of the 2022 season this weekend in Abu Dhabi, confirmation that Boschung would remain at Campos Racing was made official, and he is eager to impress and make another step forward.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to continue with Campos Racing in FIA F2 next year,” said Boschung.  “With 2021 being my only full F2 season, this year started so well but with the neck injury my whole season was compromised.

“I have an unfinished business and will want to prove that together with Campos racing we can achieve consistently very good results.”

Adrian Campos, the Team Principal at Campos Racing, says they are delighted to be working with Boschung for another Formula 2 campaign, and he believes the Swiss racer can be a contender for race victories next season.

“We are delighted to continue working with Ralph (Boschung), because after the health issues encountered, all we have a pending matter,” Campos said.  

“Our goals together are still to be fulfilled and it will be our mission for next year, in which we expect to fight for top honours on a regular basis.”

