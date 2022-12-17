Reigning World Champion Stoffel Vandoorne: “The sessions were extremely positive for us”

Stoffel Vandoorne and DS Penske enjoyed a strong week of testing to start Season Nine of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with the team’s DS E-TENSE FE23 appearing to be the real deal in Gen3.

Following his switch from the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team to DS Penske, which is, of course, a merge of DS Automobiles and Penske Autosport, many wondered how the reigning World Champion would get on this week at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia. Unsurprisingly, he’s adjusted to his new work environment brilliantly and was a regular figure towards the top of the timesheets all week in Spain.

DS Penske appear to be one of the strongest teams on the grid this season, at least that is the early suggestion based on the fact that the DS powertrain being used by DS Penske and Maserati MSG Racing looked very good all week.

Vandoorne ended the week very pleased with how the test went, with the Belgian driver confident that his side “have a good base” going into the season opener in January.

“It was really exciting to be back in Valencia for these pre-season tests! The sessions were extremely positive for us. We learned a lot of things about our new car. Now we have a good base from which to tackle the first race of the season in Mexico!”

“Our performance was very good here” – Jean-Éric Vergne

On the other side of the garage, double Formula E Champion Jean-Éric Vergne also enjoyed a very successful week of testing in Valencia. The Frenchman was another driver who was consistently in the top five all week, with his partnership with Vandoorne already looking like perhaps the one to beat.

Vergne did claim the top spot on the final morning of testing, after entering Friday lunch in first. The experienced Formula E driver will certainly be feeling optimistic about his chances going into Season Nine and the first year of Gen3, especially given he was the first Gen2 Champion.

Looking back on the test, Vergne is pleased with how the week went and leaves Valencia feeling “confident” in the car’s performance.

“Everything went very well! I’m happy with the car and with all the work that has been carried out with the team. These test days are very important to analyse data and work out how we can improve. Of course we need to keep on working but I feel confident as our performance was very good here.”