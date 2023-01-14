2023 Rallye Monte-Carlo: Hyundai´s Cyril Abiteboul – “Everyone in the team is excited to start what we hope will be a strong”

The Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT is going for the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship with a new line-up of drivers but also a new team principal of the experienced Formula 1 team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

91st Rallye Monte-Carlo will play host for the 2023 WRC season-opener next weekend and is famous for being challenging and an unpredicted rally. The Alzenau based team worked throughout the offseason to improve the overall package of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 car for 2023, which sees an upgraded aerodynamics package compared to last season.

It is expected that the condition of the tarmac roads will be less wintry once again due to the current warmer temperatures in the European region but ice and snow are expected in the mountains, anyway, still the event remains one of the more demanding on the WRC calendar.

For 2023, Hyundai has selected Abiteboul to take over the leading role in the team after the deputy team principal Julien Moncet was absent for only one year, and Abiteboul is excited to get started with his new team after being dropped out of Renault Sport F1 Team after the 2020 season.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

“Everyone in the team is excited to start what we hope will be a strong year for Hyundai Motorsport in the FIA World Rally Championship. So far I have only had a short visit in the factory in Alzenau, but what I saw was very impressive.”

“It is clear that the team has been working tirelessly to improve the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid in a bid to be consistently competitive in every round. Speaking to the crews, they have painted a clear picture of the tricky nature of Rallye Monte-Carlo, and what it takes to win there; it is evident they are ready to take on the challenge.”

“Personally, I will be attending the event to observe and start immersing myself in the team and the series. My goal for the season ahead is to support the team and do what I can to put us in the best position possible to succeed, but this will only work by taking a step back and focusing on getting myself up to speed quickly.”

The rally starts on Thursday 19 January with the Shakedown before the season gets underway with two special stages in the evening including the longest test of the rally: La Cabanette / Col de Castillon just under 25 kilometers. The rally ends on Sunday 22 January with the legendary Wolf Power Stage at La Bollène-Vésubie / Col de Turini.