De Vries Criticises the ‘Shameless’ People ‘who wanted something’ from him after F1 Debut

Nyck de Vries does not worry about how he is perceived by the outside world despite his arrival as a full-time driver in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship seeing receive the kind of attention that he does not agree with.

The Dutch driver made his Formula 1 race debut in the Italian Grand Prix of 2022 when he replaced an unwell Alexander Albon at Williams Racing, and he finished in an incredible ninth place, one of only five times throughout the season that the team broke into the top ten.

He also participated in free practice sessions for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team during 2022.

His performance opened up opportunities for the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship winner, and he will join Scuderia AlphaTauri alongside Yuki Tsunoda for the 2023 Formula 1 season. He will replace the BWT Alpine F1 Team-bound Pierre Gasly and will run with the #21.

De Vries says people that he had not heard from in a long time attempted to get back in touch with him after his debut, but he insists he will not change the way he is and will do everything he can to shield himself away from those he does not wish to interact with.

“It’s extraordinary how shameless some people are,” said de Vries to Dutch publication De Telegraaf. “Types you haven’t heard from in a long time, or who haven’t exactly been my biggest supporters, and then they get back in touch.

“I am also not concerned with how I am perceived by the outside world. This will be my first year in Formula 1. I would like to command respect through my performance and not what I say on television.

“I will remain the same guy as before, in that respect, nothing will change. After that race in Monza, all kinds of people suddenly came my way who wanted something from me. I do have to shield myself from that.”