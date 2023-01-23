Saudi-Lifestyle Brand CORE Announced as Title Partner of the Diriyah E-Prix

Ahead of this weekend’s second and third round of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, it has been announced that Saudi-lifestyle brand CORE will be the title sponsor of this week’s Diriyah E-Prix double-header.

The Diriyah E-Prix is, of course, the only E-Prix during the season to be conducted during the night under low-powerered LED lights, making for an incredible spectacular for all the fans in attendance and watching from home. By being the title partner of the event this week, CORE branding will feature all over the 21-turn circuit, which has previously been referred to as the ‘car killer’ due to its difficulty.

It will certainly be an incredibly challenging weekend for all the teams and drivers, with their being no room for error. With that in mind, this weekend could be the toughest couple of rounds of the season, especially with so much still being unknown about the new Gen3 cars.

“We’re absolutely delighted to confirm CORE will be the title partner for the up-coming 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix, that will host rounds two and three of Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Carlo Boutagy, Founder and CEO of CBX, official promoter of the 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix.

“It’s great to have such a luxury brand partner associated with the race and we can’t wait to see the exciting new, lighter and faster GEN3 cars on-track under the floodlights in Saudi Arabia at this year’s event.”

Mohammed Hefni, Group CEO at CORE, has hailed it as a “great honour” for CORE to be the title sponsor of the first race of the Gen3 era in the Middle East, with the brand continuing to be committed to Vision 2030.

“It’s our great honour to be the title partner for the 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix races hosted at the historic town walls of Diriyah at Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh. Through this world-class event, CORE continues its commitment in playing a role in the realisation of Vision 2030 by contributing to enhancing the quality of life of individuals and families, creating jobs, diversifying economic activity and raising the status of Saudi Arabian cities to rank among the best cities in the world.”

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, added on the comments made by Boutagy and Hefni by stating: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome CORE as the title sponsor of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship event in Saudi Arabia. The 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix is a highlight of our race calendar and together with CORE and our valued local partners, we will welcome a global TV audience for the incredible spectacle of the GEN3 cars night racing for the very first time.”