Alex Labbe returns to DGM for Daytona Xfinity

Despite being a full-time driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series three times since 2018, Alex Labbé has struggled to do so consistently due to inconsistent funding. As a result, his 2023 schedule only consists of one race so face: the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on 18 February, where he will race the #36 Chevrolet Camaro for DGM Racing.

Despite being a consistent top-half driver during the 2020 and 2021 seasons as he respectively finished fourteenth and nineteenth in points, a lack of stable sponsorship led him to begin 2022 with plans of just running half the schedule. He ultimately acquired enough backing to run all but seven races and score three top tens en route to another nineteenth-place points finish.

However, there were snags that included failing to qualify for the Daytona opener.

“I want to redeem myself,” he told Le Journal de Montréal. “In 2022, the non-qualification was difficult to digest, but this time I am much more confident.

“Daytona is a must stop for any NASCAR driver. It’s always fun to take part in the first race of the season and I’m very happy to be there. I must thank all my partners without whom my presence would not be possible.”

DGM is fielding the #91 and #92 full-time, with Josh Bilicki running a limited slate in the former and Josh Williams doing the entire schedule in the latter. Other drivers for the #91 have not been revealed.