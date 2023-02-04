Austin Dillon rejoins Kaulig for Fontana Xfinity

Kaulig Racing‘s multi-driver #10 car will be piloted by NASCAR Cup Series regulars in back-to-back races o begin the 2023 Xfinity Series season. On Friday, the team announced Austin Dillon will drive the #10 at Auto Club Speedway on 25 February.

The team posted on social media, “We’re excited to announce Austin Dillon will jump behind the wheel of our No. 10 Chevy for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway! This will be his SIXTH start in our No. 10 car, with the previous five coming between the 2018 and 2019 seasons!”

The 2013 Xfinity champion, Dillon has sporadically returned to the series since his graduation to the Cup Series the following year. Despite originally racing for the family-run Richard Childress Racing, he has branched out to ally operations since 2018, with Kaulig being his first stop when he finished eighth in that year’s Indianapolis race. He made four more starts for Kaulig in 2019 with a pair of top tens and a fourth at Las Vegas.

In 2022, he ran the Charlotte and Indianapolis races for Big Machine Racing Team and Brandonbilt Motorsports, respectively finishing thirty-first and twenty-sixth. In his main series, he is coming off an eleventh-place points finish with a win at Daytona.

Dillon won at Fontana in the Xfinity Series in 2016. He has top fives in all but one of his tries there, with the exception being an engine failure in 2015. At the Cup level, Dillon has three top tens, finished runner-up in 2022, and two poles.

The #10 was driven by Landon Cassill in 2022, but ended up in its current state after Cassill’s sponsorship fell through. Justin Haley, who races for Kaulig’s Cup programme, will begin the Xfinity season in the car at Daytona.