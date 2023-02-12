David Starr joins Our for 2023 Xfinity

Despite uncertainty about the team’s 2023 plans, Our Motorsports will return for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the #02 running the full schedule. David Starr will be the car’s first driver at Daytona International Speedway on 18 February.

“After 25 years in the sport, I am over the top excited and honored to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023,” said Starr. “Since I was a young boy, this has been a dream of mine and it is awesome to still be living out this dream. That burning desire to race, compete, and win is still alive for me and I would like to continue to race as long as I can.

“I would like to thank Our Motorsports, Chris Our and Vic Reynolds, for giving me this opportunity. A huge thank you to Bret Baier for partnering with us for another season to make this all possible. I am so grateful for all of the fans, race teams, and companies who have supported and believed in me throughout the years!”

A former Craftsman Truck Series regular and four-time race winner, Starr has been in the Xfinity Series since 2014 which included racing full-time between 2015 and 2019 for multiple teams. He joined SS-Green Light Racing for 2022 and entered all but ten races, failing to qualify for four but nearly getting a top ten when he placed eleventh at New Hampshire.

Our had started the 2022 season with three full-time cars piloted by Anthony Alfredo, Jeb Burton, and Brett Moffitt. However, Moffitt was released from the #02 midway through the year due to a lack of funding and a rotation of drivers filled in. Alfredo and Burton have since left the team for B.J. McLeod Motorsports and Jordan Anderson Racing, respectively.

The #02 finished nineteenth in owner points with Brandon Brown, Ty Dillon, Sage Karam, Blaine Perkins, and Parker Retzlaff taking over for Moffitt. The #23 vacated by Alfredo has been downgraded to a part-time slate while Burton’s #27 is shuttered.