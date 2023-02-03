Red Bull Reveals 2023 Livery with Explosive Launch

ORACLE Red Bull Racing became the second team to reveal their new livery for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship after the RB19 was unveiled in an explosive launch earlier today.

The Austrian team were the last to announce a date for their 2023 launch, and today the team assembled for an exclusive first-look launch in New York in which the team not only revealed the RB19, but also announced a significant new engine partnership with Ford from 2026. This partnership will see Ford return to Formula 1 after some 20 years away from the sport. Team Principal Christan Horner presented the car, whilst full-time drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez stood by to overlook proceedings along with the third driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Credit: Daimler AG

The RB19 is set to look fairly similar to the RB18, with the car sporting the traditional Red Bull navy blue, yellow and red scheme that captures Red Bull core colours. However, Horner announced that Red Bull will stage a first-time competition where fans get the chance to design an exclusive Red Bull livery for all three American races with Miami and Austin being joined by Las Vegas.

Red Bull head into the new year looking to retain both titles after a record-breaking season for them in 2022 added a tally to Verstappen’s World Champion titles, storming to a 17-race win under the 2022 rules reset, the team hopes to extend their record wins into the upcoming season.

Team Principal Christian Horner spoke candidly: “At Oracle Red Bull Racing we always strive to do things first and do things differently. This first time we have launched our season outside of the UK and the first time any F1 Team has launched in the USA.

Credit: Daimler AG

“The growth of our sport in America cannot be ignored, there are over 50 million F1 fans in the USA, of which 72% follow us, and the way the fans have embraced our Team here has been very special to see. Oracle Red Bull Racing will be Stateside more than ever in 2023, not just racing but also running Red Bull Showruns and the first F1 Team led road trip in America, the USA Grand Tauro, later this year.

“We also wanted to celebrate with, and welcome, Ford in their home country, as they become Red Bull Powertrains’ new partner from 2026. This will be a true strategic technical partnership; Ford will assist with battery and hybrid technology and much more to keep the Team ahead of the competition. I am already very excited about the possibilities that this partnership will offer both of us globally.”